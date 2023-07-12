Saint-André-d’Argenteuil now has its own currency to help boost local business.

On July 6, the municipality of Saint-André-d’Argenteuil announced a partnership with the Chambre de commerce et d’industrie d’Argenteuil (CCIA) to support local businesses. The municipality will offer a $20 in special edition Saint-André d’Argenteuil CCIA Dollars gift certificates to each residence. The certificates will be valid until December 31, 2023.

“We have heard your concerns about supporting local businesses. Special edition Saint-André-d’Argenteuil CCIA Dollars is a fair way to support all local businesses,” said Mayor Stephen Matthews.

During coming weeks, each residence will receive their $20 gift certificate by mail. The campaign is a response to requests by local business owners that the CCIA find a solution to counter the drop in traffic that some businesses are experiencing due part of Route 344 being closed for bridge work this summer.

The CCIA Dollars campaign is only valid at businesses in Saint-André-d’Argenteuil. Effective Monday, July 17, 1,000 special edition CCIA Dollars gift certificates will be on sale until they are sold out. The cost is $20 for a gift certificate worth $25. There is a purchase limit of 10 Bonus CCIA Dollars per person. There is no expiry date on the special edition CCIA Dollars sold by the CCIA.

“It is important for the CCIA to support its business community and as soon as we were notified by Saint-André-d’Argenteuil, merchants, we went into ‘solution research’ mode in order to find a way to attract people to stores in Saint-André-d’Argenteuil to counter the decrease in traffic caused by the work on Route 344,” said CCIA President Nathalie Malo.