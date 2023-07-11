Anyone who knows Panna Chowdhury knows how much he loved his late wife Sudipta Chakroborty, and how much he loves the Hawkesbury community. In 2022, Chowdhury sold a vacant lot he owned to the Town of Hawkesbury so it could expand the Place des Pionniers park area for the symbolic amount of one dollar. The town allowed him to place a memorial on the site to Sudipta, who died in June 2020. The monument was unveiled on Friday, June 30, just in time for the opening ceremony of the Hawkesbury Multicultural Festival. Chowdhury provided free food to everyone who visited the area throughout the day. Chowdhury owns the Crevier gas station on Main Street East in Hawkesbury and a gas station in Rigaud. He has previously offered free food and help to anyone at need at other times.

Related