This year is the fifth annual edition of La Baie Run!

In 2022, the event raised more than $50,000 for the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital (HGH) Foundation! Organizers are looking forward to another great year. La Baie Run is a fun running (and walking) sports event founded by local community members, including Patrick Lalonde of Lalonde Physio, Sebastien Lalonde, and Geneviève Thibodeau. They formed an organizing committee of dedicated and caring volunteers that hold their hospital close to their hearts. Not only do they make a real difference for HGH and its patients – they also provide a great opportunity to stay active and enjoy the summer!

The committee recognizes the meaningful care they have each personally received at HGH, and strongly believes in supporting our regional hospital so that more services become available in Hawkesbury.

This year, the event will be held at the L’Orignal Municipal Park on Saturday, July 29. A virtual option is also available on July 28 and 29. Runners and walkers have the option to complete either one kilometre, five kilometres, 10 kilometres, or a half marathon. This will be followed by an awards ceremony, live music, food, and drinks at the park.

As part of La Baie Run, participants have the option to form a team with friends, family, or colleagues and fundraise for the HGH Foundation. There is a prize for the team that raises the most donations for the cause!

The funds raised by this event will be directed towards the HGH Foundation’s current fundraising campaign, There’s No Place Like Home. This will help provide the highest priority medical equipment so that HGH can add and expand programs and services in key areas such as orthopedic surgery, ophthalmology, advanced mammography, urology, cardiology, and endoscopy.

This year’s edition is presented by Gold sponsors: Green Beaver, Harden, Tulmar, and Ivaco Rolling Mills.

“We are so grateful for the community’s support of La Baie Run. It’s an amazing event in support of a great cause. Each edition helps us get closer to ensuring our loved ones can receive more specialty healthcare services close to home. Thank you to the dedicated and hard-working organizing committee, as well as to all of the volunteers that will help us during the event. It would not be possible without all of you! We also want to thank everyone who is participating in the event. Enjoy this fun day, all while knowing that you are making a difference in your community!” said HGH Foundation Executive Director Erin Tabakman.

To register or for more information, please visit the website: http://www.labaierun.com.