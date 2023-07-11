Fire destroyed an old, former residential building on rue Principale in Grenville during the night of Monday, July 10.

The building was located beside the former cinema, across from the Anglican cemetery.

Grenville Fire Chief Stéphane Aubry said the fire department received the call at 11 p.m. and the fire was under control within an hour of firefighters arriving at the property. The Grenville-sur-la-Rouge and Hawkesbury fire departments also provided assistance.

The building was vacant so no residents were affected, and there were no injuries.

Aubry said the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Sûreté du Québec.

Photos by James Morgan