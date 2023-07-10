Three municipalities in Argenteuil are receiving a total of $136,500 from the Québec government for the development of drinking water source protection plans.

The funding was announced by Argenteuil Member of the National Assembly Agnès Grondin on Monday, July 10. Brownsburg-Chatham is receiving $77,000 and the village of Grenville and Grenville-sur-la-Rouge are each receiving $29,750.

Funding for drinking water source protection plans in Québec is allocated to assist with the definition of protection measures, planning for implementation, and the minimization or elimination of threats that may affect the quality or quantity of the drinking water supply. The threats are identified during analysis of the vulnerability of sources intended for drinking water, and is required by provincial regulation.