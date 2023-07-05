Submitted by Reg Harden

This is such good news! As you might know, the volunteers at Hawkesbury and District General Hospital (HGH) have been well appreciated over the years by staff and doctors alike. The volunteers help the hospital run smoothly. Upon entering, volunteers greet you with a smile, help you get registered and acquainted with the various departments at HGH. They are there on the ground floor to help with all of the day appointments, such as day surgery, cardiology, MRI’s, chemotherapy treatments, dialysis and more.

The next stage since the difficult pandemic years is the recommencement of volunteer services in the inpatient wards on the second floor. The hospital has chosen to make a continued commitment to palliative care services, and the palliative care volunteers have been reintroduced after being absent for a long time. Services are returning this summer. Training has already begun with a session on hygiene procedures to protect patients and volunteers. Palliative care volunteers are also required to take courses based on the Champlain Hospice Palliative Care Program.

The last stages of life, despite their obvious difficulties, can be a beautiful thing, if there is proper care and understanding. At HGH, there is understanding and the necessary steps have been taken to carry the philosophy forward.