A new opportunity is now available in Glengarry for those who appreciate chamber music.

The Glengarry Chamber Choir is picking up where it left off before the pandemic with plans to eventually begin rehearsing and performing together.

Director Heather MacIntosh has previous experience with choral music in Ottawa and Montréal. In 2019, after moving to Glengarry, she decided to see if there was local interest in forming a chamber choir.

“I wanted my own choir again,” MacIntosh said.

Efforts began to gauge interest and audition potential members of the choir, but then the COVID-19 pandemic arrived and put a stop on most community activities for several months. MacIntosh is now hoping for the choir to be assembled later this year.

“Hopefully we’re going to get started this September,” she said.

Chamber choirs are not usually as large as orchestral or community choirs, and tend to be more acapella. The music they perform is generally from the early or baroque period.

However, MacIntosh is interested in focusing on more contemporary, female, Canadian composers. She said there has been an “explosion,” of choral composition in Canada in recent years.

Eventually, there will be 20 to 24 members of the Glengarry Chamber Choir. MacIntosh said interested individuals should be age 16 and older, have at least a basic knowledge of how to read music, and be comfortable singing acapella or with accompaniment.

“My hope is that we’ll be a nice community together,” MacIntosh said.

To inquire about auditioning for the Glengarry Chamber Choir, contact Heather MacIntosh at 514-833-6509 or [email protected].