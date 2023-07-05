The bases were loaded for a good cause at the annual Vankleek Hill Slo-Pitch Tournament on Sunday, July 2.

The tournament is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of Cornwall and District, and that territory includes the Vankleek Hill area.

According to Alzheimer Society Family Support Caseworker, eight teams registered for this year’s tournament and based on the total amount received from registration fees, at least $3,600 was raised. More will be raised from the raffles and snack bar at the tournament.

All proceeds go to local programming for people with Alzheimer’s and their families. One of those services is a day program for people with Alzheimer’s or related dementia.

Photos by James Morgan

There was lots cooking at the tournament. Full speed to first base.