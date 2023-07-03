A store in Harrington was the scene of a robbery on Friday, June 30. According to the Sûreté du Québec, at around 6:15p.m., a suspect entered Depanneur 327 on Route 327 in Lost River and demanded cash from the employee behind the counter. The suspect left with the cash and the police were notified. They arrived at the store to investigate. No suspect has yet been identified in the robbery. There were no injuries to store employees or customers.

