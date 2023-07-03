A store in Harrington was the scene of a robbery on Friday, June 30. According to the Sûreté du Québec, at around 6:15p.m., a suspect entered Depanneur 327 on Route 327 in Lost River and demanded cash from the employee behind the counter. The suspect left with the cash and the police were notified. They arrived at the store to investigate. No suspect has yet been identified in the robbery. There were no injuries to store employees or customers.
About The Author
James Morgan
James Morgan is a freelance contributor. He has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves the history, natural beauty, and people of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
TOP STORIES
- PR-Transpo permanently parkedPR-Transpo’s intermunicipal service has been parked, permanently. On Wednesday, June 28, United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR) council voted to suspend the intermunicipal transit service indefinitely due to low ridership and labour challenges. Council […]
- Vankleek Hill Porchfest 2023 features 25 performers on July 15Vankleek Hill Porchfest 2023 will feature 25 musical acts playing at more than 20 locations on Sunday, July 15, as musicians donate their time for the free annual event on July 15, 2023. As in […]