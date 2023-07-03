There was a minor fire at the former Cabaret building near the corner of rue Principale and rue Maple (Route 344) in Grenville on Saturday, July 1. The building has been vacant since 2018 when the municipality purchased it. According to Grenville Mayor Pierre Thauvette, the July 1 fire was inside the entrance of the building and firefighters were able to easily extinguish it. There were no injuries and no individuals associated with the incident have been identified. Thauvette said the building has been sold to a private owner. When the village had listed the building for sale, one of the conditions was that the property never again be used for its former purpose.

