PR-Transpo’s intermunicipal service has been parked, permanently.

On Wednesday, June 28, United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR) council voted to suspend the intermunicipal transit service indefinitely due to low ridership and labour challenges. Council also decided to explore further options for intermunicipal transit. The non-emergency service for people requiring transportation to appointments remains in operation.

A report presented to council identified the inadequate performance of the transit network, low profitability of the service, and labour challenges.

PR-Transpo began in 2018 with fixed routes serving communities across the UCPR. Due to low ridership, it was transitioned to an on-demand service in June 2021. As an on-demand service, PR-Transpo only had 234 users on its two 20-passenger minibuses before the entire service was suspended on December 23, 2022. PR-Transpo was to return on February 12, 2023, but was again suspended until June 5, 2023. The suspension was extended until council’s decision was made on June 28.

The service was developed as a pilot project, intended to last until 2025 and is receiving $2,975,534.90 in funding from the Ontario Ministry of Transportation’s Community Transportation Grant Program. The UCPR has committed to providing $140,000 of its own funds to the service over the seven-year period.

On June 28, Chief Administrative Officer Stéphane Parisien recommended the permanent suspension after several months of delays.

Hawkesbury Mayor Robert Lefebvre said many Hawkesbury residents still require transit services.

“Do other options exist?” he questioned.

Lefebvre is concerned about transit needs for certain demographics and the wellbeing of those residents.

Parisien said transportation for certain demographics could be identified under the counties’ Community Safety and Wellbeing Plan. He said the intermunicipal project was a separate program which has not shown positive results and it is time for it to end.

“We have to put an end to it, and I’m requesting council closes the book this morning,” Parisien said.

Casselman Mayor Geneviève Lajoie said she supports Lefebvre’s interest in exploring further transit options.

“I think it’s very important for people to access transportation,” Lajoie said.”

“It would be a disadvantage for the residents if we just closed the book on it without more research,” she added.

Lefebvre said he would like to see transit explored within the context Community Safety and Wellbeing. He referred to how the UCPR has hired former UCPR Director of Emergency Services Michel Chrétien to facilitate the development of the plan.

Parisien said the funds from the Ministry of Transportation for the pilot project will not be sent back.

“We’re just trying to end the present system because it’s just not working,” he said.

He is not opposed to exploring other options and noted Russell Township is considering accessing some of the funding for transit needs in that municipality.

The motion adopted by council to permanently suspend the PR-Transpo intermunicipal service was moved by Alfred and Plantagenet Mayor Yves Laviolette and seconded by The Nation Mayor Francis Brière. A separate motion to consider other transit options within the scope of the Community Safety and Wellbeing Plan was approved by council. It was moved by Lefebvre and seconded by Lajoie.

In an interview following the council meeting, Lefebvre said the system as it was, did not serve the needs of the population because it did not provide destinations many residents regularly travel to.

“We should be looking at it based on hubs and demographics,” Lefebvre said.

He noted how access to transportation is one of the components of the Community Safety and Wellbeing Plan.

PR Transpo’s non-emergency medical transportation service, offered in partnership with Carefor Health & Community Services, will remain in service and is not affected by the permanent suspension of the intermunicipal transit service. For more information about this service, please call 613-932-3451 or visit the Carefor website.