Tune into Radio Canada podcast Le 5 à 7 carré https://ici.radio-canada.ca/ohdio/premiere/emissions/10339/5-a-7-carre at 5 p.m. on Canada Day to catch a special episode featuring Champlain Township and its many local personalities!

On June 29, Champlain Township had the honour of receiving Radio-Canada reporter and comedian Bruno Blanchet who chose Champlain Township for an episode of his podcast, Le 5 à 7 carré.

Recorded in front of a live audience, L’Orignal Old Jail served as a wonderful backdrop and historical building to host this event, on the podcast’s stop to learn about the Eastern Ontario region. Mayor Normand Riopel was the first guest to open the podcast which followed with conversations with many local personalities and performances by local artists such as musicians Bobby Lalonde, Marc Lalonde and Alain Brisson, actors Guy Rouleau and Gilles Bélanger of the play La dernière pendaison, president of the L’Orignal Old Jail Louise Bédard, bagpipe master Gilbert Young, harpist Ian Hepburn, comedian Patrick Groulx, as well as world cyclist Jonathan B. Roy, Alain Lapensée from La Binerie, CEO and president of the Kiyv Post Luc Chenier, and Louise Pilon former cook at the jail. To top it off, the podcast also features a special call from children’s entertainer, Suzanne Pinel, a.k.a Marie-Soleil.

“It’s always a pleasure to highlight some of the wonderful people and places that make this Township incredible. We are honoured that Radio-Canada chose our beautiful Township to host their podcast. Participating in a podcast was a first for me but I certainly hope it won’t be the last!”, exclaimed Mayor Normand Riopel. I look forward to listening to the episode tomorrow and invite our community to tune in. This is an episode you won’t want to miss.”

Special thanks to Bruno Blanchet and his team at Radio-Canada for this opportunity to share Champlain Township with your listeners.

Radio-Canada 5 à 7 at the L’Orignal Old Jail. Submitted photos

Louise Bédard and Louise Pilon of the L’Orignal Old Jail. Gilbert Young Gilles Bélanger and Guy Rouleau of La dernière pendaison.