Canada Day celebrations in Champlain Township went ahead for most of the day on July 1 at the L’Orignal Beach. There was lots to do for all ages with entertainment, food, and fun activities. The big waterslide on the hill and the pool full of foamy suds were popular. L’Orignal firefighters made sure there was lots of water and soap to keep the slide good and slippery.
