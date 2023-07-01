The thunder rolled, and so did the tractors, all-terrain vehicles, and antique automobiles on Saturday, July 1 as the traditional Canada Day Tractor Ride went ahead in East Hawkesbury. Many flag-adorned tractors, and their determined drivers, braved occasionally driving rain and crossed the township. Some spectators bravely stood outside to watch the ride, while others sat in parked vehicles. The ride began at a farm on Dandy Road. A torrential downpour started when it was going through St-Eugène.
About The Author
James Morgan
James Morgan is a freelance contributor. He has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves the history, natural beauty, and people of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
