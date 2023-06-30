Major renovations have begun at École élémentaire catholique Paul VI (ÉÉC Paul VI) in Hawkesbury. The project, which is projected to cost more than $1 million, was announced in December, 2022.

The daycare redevelopment has already begun and will allow the facility to accommodate a total of 78 children. Work to add more greenspace to the outdoor courtyard will begin shortly and will be completed by the start of the school year. The schoolyard will feature a community garden, outdoor learning classrooms, a climbing wall, new soccer field, new play structures, a running track and a rain garden. The accessible entrance and facade are scheduled to be completed by the end of October.

As announced in December 2022, the ÉÉC Paul VI will become an active entrepreneurial school open to its community. Entrepreneurial pedagogy will be at the center of the teaching of the framework programs in order to develop skills in problem solving and collaboration. In addition, the ÉÉC Paul VI will focus on the development of language skills in both French and English to enable its students to achieve a high level of quality in bilingualism.

“We are delighted to see the work progressing as planned. These major transformations underway at our school will allow us to offer even more programs and innovations to ensure the success and well-being of our students. Our vision is to make our school an entrepreneurial eco-school that has the environment at heart,” said Principal Jean Lamadeleine.

ÉÉC Paul VI offers junior kindergarten to grade six education to nearly 300 students.