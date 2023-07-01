A new program is designed to help older people wanting to return to the workplace.

This is what the new “Retour en force” project developed by the Employment Services Centre of Prescott-Russell (CSEPR) will offer specialized support and a series of workshops to ensure the success of people aged 50 and over who wish to re-enter the job market following retirement. The project is the result of a $25,000 grant from the Ontario government, an investment by the Centre and a partnership with the Centre Moi j’apprends and the Fédération des ainés et des retraités francophones de l’Ontario (FARFO).

CSEPR Board of Directors Chair Lionel Renaud said the project will help integrate people into employment and address the local labour shortage.

“We are excited to accept this grant from the Ontario government, and we’re also very pleased to inform our community that the centre will match the amount received,” said Renaud.

“There are so many advantages for employers to hire seniors. It promotes a harmonious transfer of knowledge, expertise, and experience to younger employees, who will be the company’s leaders of tomorrow,” Renaud commented.

Glengarry-Prescott-Russell Member of Provincial Parliament Stéphane Sarrazin said older workers provide experience, knowledge, and values to the community.

“There are a lot of advantages for people to hire seniors, people with a lot of experience,” said CSEPR Executive Director Caroline Arcand.

The program can accommodate 30 people to start. Arcand is hopeful for continued provincial funding in 2024 if it is a success this year.

FARFO Prescott-Russell, Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry President Marc Ryan said there is considerable talent older people can contribute to the workplace.

“I think there are a lot of employees who are interested in this,” Ryan said.