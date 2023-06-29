The Bank of Montréal in downtown Lachute was robbed on the morning of Wednesday, June 28.

According to Sûreté du Québec Sergeant Marc Tessier, a man entered the bank at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning asked for a quantity of money. A staff member gave the suspect the money, and they fled on foot. It is not known if the suspect had a weapon. Police do not know how much money was given to the suspect. No one was able to get a description of the suspect and police are looking for more information.

There were no injuries during the robbery.