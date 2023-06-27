The majestic Steinway piano at Centre Culturel Le Chenail Cultural Centre in Hawkesbury was in the hands of a master on Sunday, June 25 when classical pianist and composer Becky Reesor shared her talent.

Reesor, who is from Listowel, Ontario but currently living in the Montréal area, played 10 pieces she has written based on her experiences of nature while living in Mexico during 2021 and 2022. Images of nature, many of them taken in in Mexico, were projected onto a screen while Reesor played.

Reesor has a master’s degree in classical piano performance from McGill University. She is performing at several other events and venues in Québec and Ontario this summer.

Photos by James Morgan