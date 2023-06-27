The Champlain Library librarians, true Canucks at heart, have put together a collection of downright fantastic Canadian reads that will have you saying “Oh, Canada!”. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll sigh this July 1st if you just give’er and plow your way through this list celebrating our home and native land. So slip on your Canadian tuxedo, pick up an Iced Capp, a poutine and some all-dressed chips and cozy up with these beauts courtesy of the Great White North. Happy Canada Day, eh?

Cynthia:

Coronation Year, by Jennifer Robinson

The Circus Train, by Amita Parikh

The Innocents, by Michael Crummey

Alicia:

Talking to Canadians, by Rick Mercer

The Pull of the Stars, by Emma Donoghue

The Arrangement, by Robyn Harding

Karin:

To Speak for the Trees, by Diana Beresford-Kroeger

Hidden Ontario: secrets from Ontario’s past, by Terry Boyle

Shushei au pays des Innus, by Jose Mailhot

Alba:

Kukum, by Michel Jean

Before Green Gable, by Budge Wilson

Anais by Mélanie Calvé

Mike:

Fifteen Dogs, by André Alexis

A Tap on the Window, by Linwood Barclay

Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, by Kate Beaton