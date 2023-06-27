The Champlain Library librarians, true Canucks at heart, have put together a collection of downright fantastic Canadian reads that will have you saying “Oh, Canada!”. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll sigh this July 1st if you just give’er and plow your way through this list celebrating our home and native land. So slip on your Canadian tuxedo, pick up an Iced Capp, a poutine and some all-dressed chips and cozy up with these beauts courtesy of the Great White North. Happy Canada Day, eh?
Cynthia:
Coronation Year, by Jennifer Robinson
The Circus Train, by Amita Parikh
The Innocents, by Michael Crummey
Alicia:
Talking to Canadians, by Rick Mercer
The Pull of the Stars, by Emma Donoghue
The Arrangement, by Robyn Harding
Karin:
To Speak for the Trees, by Diana Beresford-Kroeger
Hidden Ontario: secrets from Ontario’s past, by Terry Boyle
Shushei au pays des Innus, by Jose Mailhot
Alba:
Kukum, by Michel Jean
Before Green Gable, by Budge Wilson
Anais by Mélanie Calvé
Mike:
Fifteen Dogs, by André Alexis
A Tap on the Window, by Linwood Barclay
Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, by Kate Beaton