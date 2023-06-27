The pool is back at Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria.

The long-closed facility is reopening through a partnership between the hospital and the Township of North Glengarry.

In addition to its dedicated use for patient programs, the pool will once again serve as a vital hub for enhancing the well-being of residents in the Township of North Glengarry.

As of July 1, 2023, the hospital will be using hydrotherapy treatment to enhance patient care. Following a patient assessment that identifies the patient’s treatment, or recovery goals, would be best addressed by the proposed hydrotherapy, patients will have access to a specialized program under the guidance of highly skilled healthcare professionals.

The Township of North Glengarry will operate recreational and wellness programs using the hospital pool starting this fall. These programs will cater to individuals of all ages and abilities, fostering an inclusive and vibrant space for our community. Residents can look forward to a variety of recreational programs that promote healthy lifestyles and build social connections.

“The partnership between Glengarry Memorial Hospital and the Township of North Glengarry marks a significant milestone in our commitment to prioritizing the health and well-being of our community while maintaining a first-class rehabilitation program for our patients” said hospital President and CEO Robert Alldred-Hughes.

We are thrilled to partner with Glengarry Memorial Hospital by utilizing the resources available within the community and we look forward to sharing more information on programming,” said North Glengarry Mayor Jamie MacDonald.

Once finalized, further details about the schedule, registration, and program offerings will be available on the township’s website. Until then, the Township of North Glengarry will be seeking qualified and enthusiastic individuals to join their team as lifeguards and instructors. Interested individuals who hold current lifeguard certifications are encouraged to contact the Township for more information on how to apply.

Glengarry Memorial Hospital and the Township of North Glengarry are excited about this collaborative effort and the positive impact it will have on the well-being of patients and the community. By combining resources, expertise, and a shared commitment to health and wellness, both organizations are confident that the reopening of the pool and the expansion of community programs will be of great benefit for the community.