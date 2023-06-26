The municipality of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge has a new Director-General and Clerk-Treasurer.

At a special meeting on Thursday, June 22, council unanimously approved hiring Myrian Nadon for the position. According to Mayor Tom Arnold, Nadon has nearly 20 years of experience in various leadership capacities for the municipality of Val-des-Monts near Gatineau.

“She worked up the ladder, always for the same municipality,” Arnold said.

Nadon wanted to advance to a director-general’s position and applied for the vacancy in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge.

Arnold said many applications for the position were received by the municipality but did not specify the number. He said two of the applications were given serious consideration, and one of them was from Nadon.

“We do our due diligence,” Arnold said.

Myrian Nadon’s first day as Director-General and Clerk-Treasurer of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge is July 4.

Costs from former Director-General’s exit

In mid-May, former Director-General and Clerk-Treasurer Marc Beaulieu suddenly departed from his employment with the municipality. Arnold has consistently refused to comment on the circumstances of Beaulieu’s departure but did confirm the municipality has accumulated about $80,000 in expenses due to his departure. On June 22, Arnold would not provide specific details about the reasons for the expenses associated with the end of Beaulieu’s employment.

“I’m not saying, and I’m not going any further than that,” Arnold said.

He emphasized that council always acts in the best interests of taxpayers when considering costs and takes the most appropriate course of action to respect those interests.