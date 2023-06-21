Due to some bills arriving late, a public works project done two years ago in Hawkesbury has cost taxpayers an additional $47,610.81, but the project is still under budget.

According to a report presented to town council on June 5, invoices for end of project inspections for the reconstructed McGill Street retaining wall in 2021 totaling $47,610.81 were received after the completion of the 2021 fiscal year. The expenses were instead recorded for the 2022 fiscal year but no budget for the retaining wall project had been allocated for 2022.

In the 2021 budget, $1,750,000 had been allocated for the work. On June 5, council approved using $47,610.81 from reserves to cover the additional costs for the end of project inspections recorded in 2022. Once the cost of those inspections is added, the total cost of the McGill Street retaining wall reconstruction is $1,656,294.