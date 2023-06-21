Two teenage drivers are facing charges after police in Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry discovered they were allegedly driving stolen vehicles.

On June 15, shortly before p.m., officers from the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 138 in North Stormont Township. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was reported stolen from the Ottawa area.

A 17-year-old female from Montréal was arrested and charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Cornwall Youth Justice Court.

On June 18, shortly after 8a.m., SD&G OPP officers recovered a stolen motor on Highway 401 eastbound in South Dundas Township. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen from the Toronto area.

Ottawa resident 18-year-old Will Morey-Moisan, was arrested and charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, and Possession of Break-In Instruments.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall at a later date.