The mayors of Clarence-Rockland and East Hawkesbury have each requested the funds allocated to their municipalities from the United Counties of Prescott and Russell’s (UCPR) new cultural fund.

The 2023 UCPR budget allocated $50,000 to each municipal mayor for specific community projects. There has been continued, inconclusive discussion among the mayors at UCPR council on how, or if a policy on the disbursement of those funds should be arranged.

At the June 14 UCPR Committee of the Whole meeting, Clarence-Rockland Mayor Zanth said he wants more flexibility on how the funds may be used and made available to mayors. He said it is already mid-year, the money has been budgeted, and recommended the funds be transferred to each municipality.

“It’s literally just to transfer these funds so we can use them for the better of our municipalities,” said Zanth.

Casselman Mayor Geneviève Lajoie said she supported releasing the funds but wondered how the UCPR funds would be spent in each municipality.

“How would we be accountable for what we’re spending?” Lajoie asked.

Zanth suggested that once the funds are spent, each municipal council could adopt a motion to submit a report to UCPR council explaining how the money was used.

“I’m in agreement with Mr. Zanth,” The Nation Mayor Francis Brière said.

Russell Township Mayor Pierre Leroux said he would still like projects receiving UCPR Cultural Fund dollars to be submitted to UCPR council for approval in advance next year but supported disbursing the funds as Zanth had requested for this year, especially since there is no official Cultural Fund policy.

“I still think it’s something we should be bringing to the table,” Leroux remarked.

Zanth said he has heard concerns the Cultural Fund will be used as a “mayor’s re-election fund” if the funds are withheld to the fourth year of mandate.

“For this year, let’s have the funds transferred so we can use them,” Zanth emphasized.

Leroux said rules are needed on how the funds should be disbursed.

“We need a policy for this,” he said. Zanth agreed.

Warden Normand Riopel said he would like to use Champlain Township’s Cultural Fund allocation for a park planning study. He said the public needs to understand Cultural Fund projects are for the good of their community.

Zanth said having each council report on how they used the funds was the only way to ensure transparency this year because no formal reporting policy exists. He repeated his request to have the funding released at the midpoint of the year.

Riopel said each council always has the option to request their allocation from the fund.

Zanth said he was willing to do that, but noted there was only one remaining Regular Meeting of UCPR council to give approval before the summer break.

Leroux repeated his preference that projects be first presented to UCPR council and then it would decide if the funds should be disbursed to the requesting municipality.

Chief Administrative Officer Stéphane Parisien said that at this stage, the easiest way to disburse the funds is for each mayor to make a request on behalf of their municipality if they want the funds immediately.

“If you want your funds, bring a request and they will be transferred,” Riopel said.

Both Zanth and East Hawkesbury Mayor Robert Kirby requested their funds instantly. Council agreed to reconsider a Cultural Fund policy at a future time.