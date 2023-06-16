On Wednesday, June 14, the Drama Class at Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI) performed an adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson‘s “Treasure Island” Wednesday, under the direction of teacher, Sarah Dagg. The class, made up of students from grades 9 to 12, put on two shows, one for the school and then another for family and friends in the evening. There were several students with numerous roles throughout the 1.5- hour show which included five major set changes. The Construction Technology classes, with teacher Matt Williams built the major set pieces and many student volunteers helped behind the scenes as well. Donations were taken at the door to support the Arts Programs at VCI.
