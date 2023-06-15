A gas leak at a residential care facility in Vankleek Hill was quickly brought under control on Thursday, June 15.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Vankleek Hill firefighters were called to the MacDonald Residence on Bertha Street. According to facility employee Louise Duval, someone had noticed gas fumes from a kitchen stove. The residents and employees, 21 in number, safely evacuated to the backyard.

“We did our routine,” Duval said.

Firefighters were seen taking a large fan into the building to blow the gas fumes out so the residents and staff could safely return.

MacDonald Residence staff and residents safely evacuated to the backyard. Photo: James Morgan Firefighters used a large fan to disperse the gas fumes. Photo: James Morgan