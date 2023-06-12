To the Editor:

To the man who carried my bag of salt to my car this winter while I carried my baby in the car seat. Thank you.

To the woman in winter who gave me a stamp so I didn’t have to wait in line in the cold at the post office with my young daughter. Thank you.

To the mom who sent her daughter over to help my daughter clean out her sand bucket at the beach while I attempted to pack up with a crying baby. Thank you.

To the mom who brought extra snacks to share for an impromptu after story time park play date. Thank you.

To those who sent me messages to check in and offered to help when I was pregnant this past year. Thank you.

These gestures, that may have not been given a second thought by some, meant a great deal to me. Every small kindness has slowly restored the belief within me that I can have a village. I do believe that it takes a village to raise your children. I have felt utterly hopeless at times when I was without one. Lamenting the saying in my head, ‘it takes a village; so where’s mine?!’ So thank you not just for the ‘small’ gestures, but for restoring my hope in having a village. Thank you to those who choose to be kind each day for cementing my belief that we made the right choice in moving here.



Nicole Cacilhas

Vankleek Hill