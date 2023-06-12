To The Editor,

As far as humanity goes, we have a bad habit of not wanting to remember our past or our history and instead prefer to blindly charge forward, making the same mistakes over and over. Basically it’s the Same Crap, Different Decade.

First, it was oil, years ago. Black gold, Texas tea, our Canadian contribution years later — the tar sands, the largest carbon footprint on the planet, tailing ponds, tons of thousands of square kilometres leaking into our rivers and land.

Next came nuclear energy as our way out. Over decades, nuclear waste put in barrels and dumped in our oceans, barrels and the millions out of sign, out of mind.

Now, our next fiasco: going electric. Now, any person with half a brain knows the first thing that goes with anything electrical is the battery. Where will we put the old batteries? Landfills — or just dump them in the oceans?

Electrical grids around the world are already facing rolling brown-outs, not able to cope with the demand.

To get the materials for the batteries, our country will mine the crap out of the land, massive shovels gutting her like a deer or a fish screaming we have to kill you to save us, when in reality when we kill her, we kill ourselves.

Electric cars are to the automabile business what vaping is to the tobacco companies.

The government keeps making money. The jobs are saved and the world continues to limp forward on nothing but a Hail Mary pass.

Hug a tree. They like it.

Andy Perreault, Vankleek Hill.

P.S. There is a light at the end of our tunnet, but it is a freight train.