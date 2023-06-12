The Vankleek Hill Porchfest musical line-up has been announced for Saturday, July 15, 2023. That is the day that ‘the hill’ will be alive with music.

Porchfest officially takes place between noon and 5 p.m. but you can catch a preview act from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon at the Vankleek Hill Farmers’ Market when singer/performer Gary Carpenter will present his unique stylings of the crooners from days gone by. (The Vankleek Hill Farmers’ Market takes place at 50 Home Avenue (St-Grégoire School) in Vankleek Hill.

What is Porchfest?

A variety of bands and performers play on porches and balconies in small towns. Porchfest events take place in various communities. The event was launched in Vankleek Hill several years ago by Ken Duff, who has since handed it off to the Vankleek Hill Business and Merchant Association (BMA)

This is a free-admission event, thanks to all of the performers who come to town and share their talent and enthusiasm for local music at no charge, says Porchfest committee performer Reid Masson. Chairing the event this year is musician Martin Lacelle; the event itself is sponsored by the Vankleek Hill BMA.

Vankleek Hill-based 50 PROOF (of which Reid Masson is a member) will open Porchfest outdoors at Arbor Gallery, playing from 12 noon until 1 p.m.

At 1 p.m., you can catch the following performers (locations are listed after performer names).

Jeff Holtby & Paul Lawrence, 102 Higginson Street; Forgotten Frequency, 29 Hamil Street; Libby & Cal, Broken Kettle, 54 Main Street; Steve Judd, Vankleek Hill Tulip Fields, 199 Main Street E; High Street Band, Art & Dream Studio, 27 High Street.

At 2 p.m., here is who is performing:

Celtic Flare, 95 Higginson Street; PB&J, 43 Derby Street; Foreman & Company, 29 Hamil Street; Vankleek Hill Fiddlers, Vankleek Hill Creating Centre, Main Street; Norm Campeau, 29 Main Street E; Victor Courte, Vankleek Hill Cottage, 105 Main Street E; TBD, Heritage Lodge.

At 3 p.m. the following musicians are scheduled to perform:

JR & The Gator, 98 Higginson Street; Braindead Geniuses, 31 Derby Street; Balance, 32 Mill Street; Noizy Neighbours, 31 Bertha Street; Marven James, Vankleek Hill Tulip Fields, 199 Main Street E; Highway 34, Art & Dream Studio, 27 High Street.

At 4 p.m., catch the following performers:

Marie-Eve Vézina, 50 Derby Street (at corner of Higginson & Derby); Steve Gravel Band, 28 Mill Street; Back Alley Roots Band, 43 Derby Street; The Brie Face, Vankleek Hill Creating Centre, Main Street; SoundWaves, Arbor Gallery.

Bring your own lawn chairs and an umbrella for the day.

Between five and six p.m., performers and music enthusiasts are invited to gather at the Windsor Tavern at 85 Main Street. An open jam takes place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the outdoor patio.

The Vankleek Hill Porchfest Committee extends its thanks to major sponsor Low’s Realty and to The Review for its promotional and advertising support. The Vankleek Hill BMA thanks Champlain Township for its financial support and its cooperation for this event.

You can follow updates for the Porchfest event on Facebook.