Father Sun was one of the many who showed up for the Mohawk Story of Creation on Saturday, as Mohawk Elder and Knowledge Keeper, Tom Dearhouse, delivered a captivating version of the legend of origins, while audience sat in a circle in the wooded area of the heritage home.

For June, Arbor Gallery presents the exhibition Together: embracing our differences. On display are art and fine crafts from local and out-of-town Indigenous artists and artisans, as well as numerous artefacts that were graciously loaned by several contributors. “This is such a beautiful exhibit,” exclaimed out-of-town Lisa, visiting with local family members, “I love how I can enjoy the art and learn a lot with the accompanying documentation.” Some artwork and fine craft are available for sale in the main hall exhibit and in the Indigenous gift shop set up in the smaller hall of the gallery.

“As part of Canada’s Indigenous History month, we wanted to open a space for proud members of Indigenous Nations to share their knowledge, their culture with the community,” explains gallery board president Sylvie Bouchard, who coordinates this project, “this enriches the conversation and helps us walk together towards peace and reconciliation.”

Two-Spirited talk and Sacred Pipe Ceremony this weekend

On Saturday, June 17, author Lorrie Potvin (lorriepotvin.ca) will talk about her books and her journey as a proud Metis woman. “Lorrie describes herself as queerishly Two-Spirited,” Bouchard continues, “you can say that she represents our salute to both Pride and Indigenous month.”

On Sunday, June 18, Potvin who is a Knowledge Keeper and a Sacred Pipe Holder, will lead a Sacred Pipe Ceremony and Sharing Circle, starting at 1:30pm.

Admission is free for all events; registration recommended at [email protected].

Arbor Gallery is located at 36 Home Ave., in the heart of Vankleek Hill. Open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4pm – and for the summer, Saturday hours extend from 10am to 4pm. Registration and more info: [email protected], Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ArborGalleryCulturalCentre and arborgallery.org.