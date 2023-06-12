Champlain Township council approved spending an additional $100,000 and using $45,000 from a $100,000 contingency fund to pay an additional $145,368 for change orders being added to the Vankleek Hill Community Centre renovations, bringing the total cost of work for Phase 2 to $2,327,627.

Additional work (and costs) include: gas and electrical relocate for new southweast garage storage ($22,308), scoreboard wiring ($786.50), new washroom and vestibule heaters ($6,290.90), canteen and office plugs ($4,548.50), credit for plumbing and lighting fixtures ($3,205), new air curtain for front vestibule ($8,845.10), architectural revisions/deletions ($91,838.01), mechanical supply and return modes ($19,923.64), credit misc. structural ($8,648), bleacher masonry ($4,000), credit resin storage n/w ($1,319.22).

The big makeover is expected to be complete for the building, which is about 40 years old. The opening is scheduled for August 25, 2023 and is on schedule, according to newly-appointed CAO Kevin Tessier.

Vankleek Hill ward councillor Paul Emile Duval asked if councillors could visit the site to see the ongoing work.

“People are asking me about it and we can’t even get near the building,” said Duval. “We are spending millions on it (the building), so I would like to go and see it,” Duval said.

Champlain Township Mayor Riopel reiterated that a July 15 visit was inthe works, and said an earlier visit would be possible, but not to ‘nickel and dime’ the work being done.

“It’s not to nickel and dime anyone. I would like to see how the money is being spent,” Duval said.

Longueuil ward councillor Paul Burroughs asked if there was a detailed list of the revisions and deletions related to the extra expenditure for the work at the arena. Tessier replied that he did have a detailed breakdown of the work.

Tessier did present an option of removing two items: exterior west facade work at $133,848 and new flooring at the second level stairs and landings at both stairwells at a cost of $21,372 for a total cost of $155,220 — work which could have been postponed until next year.

But after discussion, council decided to complete the project and add the $100,000 to the project budget, while using $45,368 from the project’s existing $100,000 contingency fund.