An Official Plan Amendment (OPA) and Zoning Bylaw Amendment (ZBA) approved by Hawkesbury town council means construction of a new residential development is closer to happening on former industrial land.

The OPA and ZBA for the former PPG land were approved by council on June 5.

On May 3, 2021, the United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR) received a complete application for preliminary approval of a draft plan of subdivision on the land. The proposed plan of subdivision has been circulated and revised by town Department of Technical Services staff. The OPA and ZBA were requested concurrently to the Draft Plan of Subdivision Approval to appropriately designate and zone the subject site to allow for the proposed mixed-use development. The OPA was required before the Draft Plan of Subdivision could be approved.

The address of the former PPG plant is 545 Industriel Boulevard. Access to the proposed development will be provided by Industriel Boulevard, an extension of Duplate Street across the rail corridor, Alexander Siversky Street, and County Road 17.

The application for approval of a Draft Plan of Subdivision is comprised of a total of 740 residential units, commercial uses, parkland, and a pumping station. The 740 units are to be comprised of 50 single-detached dwellings, 160 semi-detached units, 98 townhouse units, 432 apartments, two blocks of commercial area, 1.15 hectares of park and public space, and a 2.02-hectare stormwater management pond.

“I’m very pleased with the development that’s coming. We need the housing,” Councillor Jeanne Charlebois said. However, she is concerned about traffic levels on Alexander Siversky Street, which will eventually connect with Industriel Boulevard and provide access to Cartier Boulevard and Spence Avenue. Currently, Alexander Siversky Street is a dead end behind the Walmart and Home Hardware stores. Planner Under Contract Paul Black said how quickly Alexander Siversky Street becomes connected with Industriel Boulevard will depend on how quickly the phases of the development proceed and any site plan controls. He said traffic signals at the intersection of Alexander Siversky Street and Cameron Street could be required if future traffic counts warrant them.

Council approved the recommendation to approve the Official Plan Amendment and Zoning Bylaw Amendment, and then approved bylaws enacting each amendment.

Map showing former PPG property

The area showing the former PPG property is outlined in red. Town of Hawkesbury map.