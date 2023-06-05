The curtain has gone up on community theatre in Grenville.

On Sunday June 4, the Troupe de théâtre de Grenville theatre group presented its first play at the village’s community centre. The play presented was Ma vie est un film (My life is a film).

The theatre group was formed by the village recreation department Loisirs Grenville in 2022 when the committee decided it would be a great opportunity to involve the youth of the community. It ended up being an all-ages group with about 35 people aged eight and older involved. The group had been practicing since October 2022 and volunteers helped make the props and stage sets.

The Troupe de théâtre de Grenville is planning to stage another production in the fall of 2023.

Photo: James Morgan