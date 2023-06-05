Alexandria resident Skylar Ladouceur, 26, has decided to move up to the Sportsman class this season. On Saturday, June 3 at Brockville Ontario Speedway, Ladouceur had a perfect evening winning both the heat race and the Novice Sportsman feature.

“Luckily we started on the pole for the feature and we managed to keep the lead through the entire race. I worked on hitting my marks every lap and not messing up because Dylan Moore was right there waiting for me to slip up. He’s a great young driver so I couldn’t give him a chance to get by. We managed to secure the win,” Ladouceur said.