In response to requests from citizens, a second open house will take place to outline options for expansion of the Mayer Waste Facility near Hawkesbury. The expansion options would not change the type or annual approved volume of solid, non-hazardous industrial and domestic waste currently accepted at the site.

The second public open house will take place on Tuesday, June 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Robert Hartley Sports Complex in Hawkesbury. The format of this meeting will be a bilingual presentation followed by a question and answer session.

The landfill site has been in operation since 1955. The domestic landfill received approval for expansion in 2003.

The entire site encompasses 36 hectares. Twelve hectares are being used as landfill, which accepts municipal and solid non-hazardous industrial waste. The industrial landfill was closed in 2008.

The site currently receives 480 tonnes of waste per day.

