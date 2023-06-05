As part of Indigenous History month, Arbor Gallery presents the exhibition Together: embracing our differences. The exhibit comprises art from some local Indigenous artists, pieces from private collections loaned for the project, as well as interesting artefacts and traditional items like birch bark baskets, Metis sashes, and more.

“Our purpose with this project is to offer our community an opportunity to open to the rich culture of the Nations that were here before us.” explains Sylvie Bouchard, Chairwoman of the gallery who leads the project, “We are using art and culture to start a conversation, and this is why for our first of a series of events, we are honoured to welcome Mohawk/Ojibway Elder and Knowledge Keeper, Tom Dearhouse, who will share the story of origins that is part of the Mohawk culture.”

An experienced public speaker, Tom Dearhouse is Mohawk/Ojibway Elder, as well as a helper, counselor, facilitator, land-based teacher, pipe carrier and advocate. He is also a former Volunteer Firefighter I, II-Emergency Medical Technician EMT at Kahnawake Fire Brigade and Former Band Council Chief/Ratsenhaiens at Mohawk Council of Kahnawake. Known for his kindness and wisdom, his vision is inclusive as he continues to contribute to reconciliation and understanding.

Mohawk Story of Creation talk takes place on Saturday, June 10, starting at 1pm. Admission is free and everyone is welcome –participants are encouraged to register by email at [email protected]

Arbor Gallery is set in the heart of Vankleek Hill, at 36 Home Ave. It is open from Wednesday to Sunday, from noon to 4pm, except on Saturdays open from 10am to 4pm. A detailed calendar of June events can be found on arborgallery.org, on Facebook (#GalerieArborGallery) or by email upon request.