Antique tractors, farm machinery, motor vehicles, and field work done the old-fashioned way was front and centre on from June 2 to 4 in Sainte-Anne-de Prescott. The annual Antique Days returned with its largest event yet. The antique tractor pull on Saturday, June 3 demonstrated the strength of tractors of the past, all carefully restored and preserved by collectors.

Antique Days is usually based around the top of the hill by the Centre d’Action community centre, but has expanded to use an old farm property located on the west side of the hill which was acquired by the Township of East Hawkesbury for the Antique Days Committee to use for the event. On Sunday, June 4, tractors were back in action on the old farm site demonstrating plowing, rolling, and potato planting as it was done more than 50 years ago. Old thrashing machines, hay rakes, cultivators, and early spraying equipment was also on display. The barn on the property will eventually be used for Antique Days storage and displays.

A pickup truck is an essential part of any farm. Antique farm machinery collector Denis Lauzon of St-Eugène had his 1949 GMC pickup at Antique Days for the weekend. He said the truck was originally used in Saskatchewan and has an automatic dump box. Lauzon explained dump boxes were more common on pickup trucks on the prairies because farmers would use them to deliver grain to railroad sidings for transport.

A ride in a truck made in 1949 makes one realize just how the vehicles have gone from being a rugged, basic machine for work to today’s trucks with luxury options. A 1949 GMC has a manual transmission, no power steering, no radio, the wipers are pneumatically powered, and ventilation is provided by a flap vent in the all-steel dashboard.

Sainte-Anne-de Prescott Antique Days photos by James Morgan

Pulling with a Fordson Dexta Pulling with an Allis-Chalmers Pulling with a Cockshutt Pulling with an International Harvester Farmall Denis Lauzon on one of his Massey Ferguson tractors pulling a wooden field roller. Planting potatoes Denis Lauzon driving his 1949 GMC pickup truck. Denis Lauzon with his truck and a Cockshutt combine from his collection. Trashing machines Plymouth Fury III Mercury tow truck

Big bazaar

On Sunday, June 4, Paroisse Sainte-Anne held the parish bazaar inside the church. There were dozens of items, gift certificates, and cash prizes available in draws.

Photos by James Morgan

Small writing tables with pens were temporarily installed in each pew so visitors could complete their draw tickets.

