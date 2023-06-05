The Glengarry Pioneer Museum will ring with the sound of hammers hitting anvils during its seventh-annual Smith-In Blacksmith Festival on Saturday and Sunday, 17-18 June, 2023 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Approximately twenty blacksmiths from across Ontario, Quebec, and the USA will come together to share their skills and products with visitors to the museum and fellow smiths. The museum’s 200 year old blacksmith shop will come to life as skilled blacksmiths work on a replica 19th century musket barrel. Other blacksmiths will bring their portable forges of all sorts in tow, or even strapped to their roof! They are resourceful, skilled people who keep one of the most important heritage trades alive today. Until the early to mid 20th century, there were blacksmith shops in every town and almost every crossroad. They were the heart of a village, right up there with the church. Just as in days past, the blacksmiths at the Smith-In will be making tools, door latches, chain, knives, and who knows what! Visitors will just have to come out to see their craftsmanship for themselves.

In addition to wandering the museum grounds to see what all of the blacksmiths are working on, visitors can also have their children take part in a scavenger hunt to win a prize and bang away on safer materials in the children’s tent. Food will be available both days. Cash, credit and debit will be available.

Lastly, on Saturday only, an assortment of vendors will be onsite selling local wares – from wood and iron to pottery and produce. It is shaping up to be a perfect Father’s Day outing. Bring the whole family!

For more information and details, visit the museum’s website www.glengarrypioneermuseum.ca or contact the museum at 613-527-5230. The Glengarry Pioneer Museum is in North Glengarry at the crossroads in Dunvegan.