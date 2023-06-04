The Mayor of Gore and the Prefect of the Municipalité régionale de comté (MRC) d’Argenteuil is the new president of the largest national organization representing municipal governments.

On May 28, Scott Pearce was announced as the new President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) at its annual general assembly.

Pearce has served as Mayor of Gore since 2004 and as Prefect of the MRC d’Argenteuil since 2014. He has been a member of the FCM Board of Directors since 2009, where he served as vice-president of the rural caucus and vice-president of the Québec caucus until fall 2020, when he became the FCM’s Third Vice-President. He has been a member of several strategic committees, including the Environment and Climate Change Committee. Pearce has also been a member of the board of directors of the Fédération des municipalités du Québec (FQM) since December 2013, as representative of the province’s bilingual municipalities and President of the Standing Committee on Land Use Planning, Agriculture and Environment.

“It is a real honor for me to be elected President of the FCM, this frontline municipal organization serving the best interests of Canadians. I will pursue my responsibilities by sharing with my colleagues the dedication necessary to build stronger, more inclusive and more resilient communities across the country, with vigor and pride,” Pearce said.

Pearce will chair the FCM Executive Committee until the next Annual General Meeting, scheduled for spring 2024. During his term, Pearce will be accompanied by the First Vice-President, Geoff Stewart, Acting Mayor of the Municipality of the County of Colchester, Nova Scotia, Second Vice-President, Rebecca Bligh, a city councillor in Vancouver, and Third Vice-President, Ottawa Councillor Tim Tierney.