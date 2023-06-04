Royal Canadian Legion Branch 472 in Hawkesbury has added a contribution to this year’s Russell Gauley Breakfast. The event was held in Vankleek Hill on May 6, but the Legion Branch has donated $500. The proceeds go to the Chemotherapy Centre at Hawkesbury and District General Hospital (HGH).
