Motorcycles and military combined on Sunday, May 28 for another successful Dice Run.

The 12th edition of the 2804 Cadet Corps Dice Run attracted a record number of 435 motorcyclists who took part in the fundraiser for the Casselman-based cadet corps. Several motorcyclists joined the ride to Treadwell, where the annual blessing of motorcycles took place. The parish centenary committee gave more than 100 bells to the first comers.

Sue Milner, instigator and founder of the Footsteps of Canadian Heroes–a recognition program for our fallen Canadian soldiers visited the event. She was accompanied by Silver Cross Mother Anna Loveman.

The mission of the event was to thank the paramedics of Prescott-Russell. Director of Emergency Services Marc-André Périard, as well as a team of paramedics were presented with a souvenir plaque by 2804 founder and Commander Pat Pruner.

Shows by La Maison des Arts and Le groupe Remix were featured. A $10,000 dice roll, which involved rolling six dice spelling out “2804CC”, did not result in a winner. On the other hand, the 50-50 made a very happy winner with a prize pool of $457. The Casselman fire station was stripped of its championship title in the friendly cable pull competition by a mixed group of motorcyclists. The winners were awarded a place on the The Ontario Milk Producers Cup trophy, a renewed milk can in the colors of the 2804 Cadet Corps was presented the winners. The champions then faced off against the cadets of 2804 who defeated the motorcyclists.

The cadet corps would like to thank the municipalities of Casselman and The Nation for their support, all of the volunteers for their hard day of work, and the group The Celtic Brotherhood who served breakfast and lunch following the ride.

Dice Run, submitted photos