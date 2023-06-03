Myeloma is an incurable blood cancer, and a cycling event to raise money for research and hopefully a cure takes place in Vankleek Hill on June 11. The Myeloma Canada Ride in Vankleek Hill ride is one of seven taking place across the country.

Denyse De Bernardi knows how life can turn upside down in an instant. In 2015, her husband, René De Bernardi, a once energetic and busy father of two sons, began experiencing persistent, excruciating back pain and a lack of energy. Concerned about her husband, Denyse encouraged René to make an appointment with his doctor and push for an answer. René was initially prescribed painkillers, but when the pain persisted, they knew that something more serious was at play. After further investigation, the couple received devastating news: René had multiple myeloma, a little-known and as of yet, incurable blood cancer that 11 Canadians are diagnosed with every day. René was 53 years old.

“We knew that something was very wrong, but we never expected a cancer diagnosis, let alone a cancer none of us had ever heard of,” recalls Denyse. “René was an active man who worked full-time, but then he suddenly became lethargic which was extremely unusual. He always took good care of his health, so we really struggled to understand what was happening to him,” Denyse added.

By the time René was diagnosed, the cancer had already progressed significantly to an advanced stage. René was told he had several tumors on his vertebrae, which were caused by the myeloma. Rather than letting this heartbreaking news get them down, René and Denyse immediately focused their time and energy into finding a treatment plan that would give René the longest lease on life.

In December 2015, René received his first bone marrow transplant, followed by a second in 2018. During this time, René had somewhat regained his quality of life and was ecstatic to be able to spend precious time with his family. Then, in 2020, René’s myeloma symptoms resurfaced, and his health quickly turned for the worse. Sadly, despite doctors’ best efforts, René passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and sons on April 22, 2020, after battling the disease for five years.

“When René was diagnosed, I felt helpless, so I immediately began educating myself on the disease. I went looking for hope – that’s when I found Myeloma Canada. Finally, we had access to reliable information, and a community that stands together through the tough times. It made such a big impact on our lives,” says Denyse. “Even though my husband lost his battle with myeloma, I continue to be involved in this community.”

In 2015, in collaboration with Myeloma Canada, Denyse started a local support group, Multiple Myeloma Nipissing Support Group, to provide a safe and supportive space for those whose lives have been impacted by this devastating cancer.

“This is my contribution and my way of paying tribute to René,” says Denyse, who spent 37 amazing years married to René. Vowing to honour the legacy of her late husband, Denyse along with her two sons, are gearing up to cycle in the Vankleek Hill Myeloma Canada Ride: Bike to Beat Myeloma. The Ride takes place June 11, 2023, at Beau’s Brewery, at 10 a.m., and helps to raise myeloma awareness and critical funds for a cure. Denyse is hopeful that a cure will be found so that others don’t experience the same suffering her husband and family endured.

“For countless Canadians, the diagnosis of myeloma is often long and difficult, often taking months, even years,” says Martine Elias, Executive Director of Myeloma Canada. “Events like the Vankleek Hill Myeloma Canada Ride are key for raising both, awareness for the disease and critical funds that enable us to keep investing in life-saving research so that a cure may be found. We need to do all that we can to stop this complicated disease from cutting short the lives of those we love.”

The Myeloma Canada Ride will take place in seven Canadian locations this spring: Halifax Nova Scotia, Niagara Region Ontario, Red Deer County Alberta, Sudbury Ontario, St. John’s Newfoundland, Richmond British Columbia, and Vankleek Hill Ontario. A virtual option is also available for those who are unable to participate in one of the in-person events, or who wish to create their own cycling challenge. The collective national fundraising goal of the ride has been set at $300,000.

The Vankleek Hill Myeloma Canada Ride promises to be a fun and fulfilling event for cyclists of varying levels, with a shorter, more leisurely 30 to 40 kilometre route, and a more challenging route of more than 70 kilometres. To register or donate, visit: www.myelomaride.ca .

Funds raised through The Myeloma Canada Ride are invested in curing and preventing myeloma through investment in Canadian research, best care by accelerating equitable access to the best healthcare and treatments, improving lives by empowering and supporting all Canadians impacted by myeloma.

Multiple myeloma, also known as myeloma, is the second most common form of blood cancer. Myeloma affects a type of immune cell called the plasma cell, found in the bone marrow. While there is currently no cure, people with myeloma are living longer and better lives, thanks to recent breakthroughs in treatment. To find a cure, more funding and research are required.

Myeloma Canada is the only national charitable organization created by, and for, Canadians impacted by multiple myeloma. The organization is driven to improve the lives of those affected by myeloma by empowering the community through awareness, education, and advocacy programs, and supporting research to find a cure. Since its founding in 2005, Myeloma Canada has been making myeloma matter.

To learn more, or to donate, please visit www.myeloma.ca.

Denyse De Bernardi. Submitted photo