The 2023 edition of Trash and Treasure took place in Vankleek Hill on Saturday, June 3. The whole town became a yard sale and flea market with hundreds of vendors and bargain hunters alike.

Trash and Treasure 2023 photos by James Morgan

Deals on hot wheels. There were many records for sale at this house on Higginson Street.

Trying on fish slippers. A vehicle covered in items for sale.

And, it’s also a fundraiser…

There’s more to Trash and Treasure than selling unwanted items or finding a bargain on something you always wanted–or need. The day was also a great opportunity for community groups to fundraise. Scout Troop 58 of Fournier was busy with its bottle and can drive. They were returning the items to Lalonde Depanneur in Vankleek Hill for the return deposit money to raise funds for their summer camping trip. Over at Knox Presbyterian Church, members of the congregation were selling garage sale items inside, and hot dogs outside. All proceeds from that event go to sending children to summer camp. Photos by James Morgan