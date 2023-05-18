A youth could face a series of charges as a result of a police chase on Autoroute 50.

At around 3 a.m. on May 16, police officers from the Sûreté du Québec MRC d’Argenteuil station, were notified that a vehicle stolen in Gatineau was heading east on Autoroute 50. Near kilometre marker 246 in Lachute, the police sighted a vehicle traveling at 165 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometres per hour zone. The police made a U-turn to intercept the vehicle and found that the vehicle matched the description of the stolen vehicle from Gatineau. Officers began to pursue the vehicle but lost sight of it. At kilometre marker 256, the police noticed a cloud of dust and realized that the suspect went off the road. Officers found the vehicle, which had been in a small collision, still running with music playing very loudly but the driver had left the scene.

The police carried out searches and a search dog was used to assist. After several minutes, the suspect emerged from the woods on their own and surrendered to the officers. The suspect was not injured.

The 17-year-old was arrested and taken to the SQ station in Lachute. They were later released on a promise to appear. They must return to court at a later date in Saint-Jérôme and could face charges of concealment, flight and dangerous driving. The suspect also received two traffic tickets and their driver’s license was suspended for seven days.