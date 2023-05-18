The Municipality of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge is looking for a new Director-General and Clerk-Treasurer.

Marc Beaulieu has left the position and Mayor Tom Arnold has declined to comment on the circumstances of Beaulieu’s departure.

The job has been advertised on the website of the Union des Municipalités du Québec (UMQ), the province’s largest organization representing municipal governments.

Under the authority of the municipal council and in accordance with its priorities, the Director-General and Clerk-Treasurer, with the collaboration of municipal staff, is responsible for the administration of the municipality, in accordance with the Municipal Code, and all other legal provisions and with the policies and decisions established by council.

Responsibilities include the planning, organization and control of the activities of the municipality, preparing and attending council meetings to ensure the implementation of decisions, ensure the maintenance and development of harmonious relations with citizens, employees, partner governments, and agencies. The position requires participation in management with the heads of municipal departments, along with the financial and budgetary management of the entire municipality.