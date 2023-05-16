The funeral service for an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer who died as a result of an situation in Bourget on Thursday, May 11 will not be open to the public.

The private funeral for Sergeant Eric Mueller will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata.

Attendance at the service is limited to Mueller’s family, their guests, members of the Ontario Provincial Police, representatives from other police services, emergency services personnel and officials.

Members of the public may view the procession from Théo Brunet & Sons Funeral Home in Rockland to the Canadian Tire Centre, and the funeral proceedings via a livestream on OPP social media platforms:

Television stations may also choose to carry the broadcast feed being provided.

The City of Clarence-Rockland invites mourners to gather in person at the live broadcast of the funeral service on Thursday, May 18, at the Bourget Community Centre at 19 Lavigne Street in Bourget. It will be open to the public at 10:30 a.m. in advance of the service at 11:00 a.m.

The visitation for Mueller is also private and not open to the public.

Expressions of condolence to Sergeant Eric Mueller’s family and friends can be sent via the Sergeant Eric Mueller memorial page on the OPP website.

A book of condolences will be available at the Bourget Community Centre for anyone wishing to express their sorrow in person.

For anyone who wishes to send flowers, they can be sent to Théo Brunet & Sons Funeral Home located at 2419 Laurier Street, Rockland, Ont., K4K 1K2.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be provided to the Canadian Cancer Society and the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).

Rockland to Kanata procession

The public is invited to observe the funeral procession as it travels from Théo Brunet & Sons Funeral Home to the Canadian Tire Centre. Travel is anticipated to begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. but is subject to change.

The funeral procession will be travelling westbound on Highway 17, westbound on Highway 417, exiting at Palladium Drive, eastbound on Campeau Drive then southbound on Huntmar Drive and entering the Canadian Tire Centre around 9:50 a.m.

Beginning at approximately 9:15 a.m., OPP and other attending services’ members will begin marching from 8555 Campeau Drive, south on Huntmar Drive to the Canadian Tire Centre. Members will position along Huntmar Drive/Palladium Drive/Frank Finnigan Way/Cyclone Taylor Boulevard to honour the funeral cortege as they pass by.

Members of the public will be permitted to stand along Palladium Drive in Canadian Tire Centre Lot 4 and 5 to observe the procession. This will be pedestrian-only access. No public vehicles will be permitted.

The OPP thanks the public in advance for its cooperation and patience. Sections of Huntmar Drive and Palladium Drive will be impacted prior to and during the funeral procession in Kanata on Thursday, May 18, 2023, beginning at approximately 6:00 a.m.

Traffic control measures will be in effect to facilitate traffic flow in the area. For the latest traffic updates, follow @Ottawa_Traffic or visit the City of Ottawa’s interactive traffic map on ottawa.ca. For additional information, follow OPS social media accounts (Twitter/Instagram: @OttawaPolice and Facebook: @OttawaPoliceService).

The Ontario Provincial Police extends its gratitude for the support and condolences received from the public since the tragic death of Mueller and the injury to two other officers.

We ask everyone to respect the wishes of Eric’s family for privacy as they grieve. The OPP is assisting the family and OPP colleagues to work through this horrible incident.

Public’s help wanted

Meanwhile, as the investigation into the situation which led to Mueller’s death continues, the OPP is requesting any video or photos from the public from that night.

On May 11, 2023, officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a home on Laval Street in Bourget shortly after 2:00 a.m. where someone had reported hearing a gunshot. Three officers from Russell County OPP Detachment, who arrived at the scene, suffered gunshot wounds. Sergeant Eric Mueller was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are requesting the submission of any residential video surveillance, dashcam footage or any other multimedia materials relating to the homicide. Evidence can be submitted via the link: bit.ly/3Bjh7oI.

Anyone with information can also contact the police at 1-888-310-1122 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

OPP map of May 18 funeral procession from Rockland to Kanata