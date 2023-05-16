Champlain Township is amid Large Item Waste Collection time, commonly called “Big Garbage Pickup.” Stacks of furniture, mattresses, old toys, and many other items usually too big to go with the regular waste collection have been appearing along local roads lately. Large item waste collection took place in West Hawkesbury and Vankleek Hill from May 8 to 14 and is happening in L’Orignal and Longueuil from May 15 to 21.

Large waste item collections are also taking place in Hawkesbury, East Hawkesbury, and Alfred and Plantagenet.

Of course, the large items placed by the road are not considered garbage by everyone. The items are often salvaged by resourceful individuals before the truck arrives.

Large waste items by the road in Champlain Township. Photos by James Morgan