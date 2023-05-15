A summer-long detour has begun for drivers and residents of L’Orignal.

King Street is closed to traffic from Wharf Street to John Street. The closure began Monday May 15 and continues until the end of September construction. Local access only is available to residents of the street to and emergency services.

The detour route is from Peter Street at King Street, to Victoria Street, to John Street, to Longueuil Street, to King Street.

All construction areas are marked by barricades and road closure signs.