It was a lovely morning to clean up trash along the riverfront.

More than 30 volunteers gathered at the Côte de l’abattoir area by the Ottawa River in Hawkesbury on Saturday, May 13 to clean up trash in the woods and along the riverbank. A total of 1,010 pounds of trash was collected. The event was part of the Friendship Pact between Ottawa Riverkeeper, the United Counties of Prescott and Russell in Ontario, and the Municipalités régionales des comtés (MRC’s-regional counties) of Argenteuil and Papineau in Québec.

The regions of the Friendship Agreement emphasize healthier waterways and cleaner communities. During the past three years, cleanups have been organized in all three regions, mobilizing, and motivating local involvement.

For many years, Ottawa Riverkeeper has encouraged a watershed-wide view of water protection. In a connected river system, what happens in one area of the watershed will impact the communities downstream, regardless of political borders.

At the Hawkesbury cleanup event, bags, gloves, grabbing tools, and assistance for the safe handling of dangerous materials was provided. Many families took part, along with individuals, elected officials, and members of the Hawkesbury Fire Department.

Hawkesbury shoreline cleanup photos by James Morgan

Jessy Laflamme, centre, of the MRC de Papineau with Adam De Bulle, left and Zoé Proulx at the Ottawa River trash cleanup in Hawkesbury on May 13. Meta Shaw of Hawkesbury was among the volunteers cleaning up trash by the Ottawa River on May 13. Hawkesbury Mayor Robert Lefebvre, left, and Hawkesbury Fire Department Lieutenant Patrick Mayer at the shoreline cleanup.