Market time is returning to Maxville.

The Maxville Community Market, the village’s own farmer’s market, returns on Friday, May 19. The market is presented by the Maxville and District Chamber of Commerce and takes place in the park beside the railroad tracks on Main Street in the centre of Maxville. The weekly market features fresh produce, meats, and baked goods from a variety of local farms and businesses.

The Maxville Community Market will take place each Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. from May 19 until mid-October.